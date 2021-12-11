Box Office Update: Antim Slows Down In Its Third Week, Sooryavanshi Gears Up To Celebrate 50-Days Run!

Antim – The Final Truth saw a drop in collections during its second week and is now looking at a close of its theatrical run. On Friday, the film’s collections came down to 30 lakhs* which is further fall over its Thursday numbers of 50 lakhs*. This is on the expected lines as well since there isn’t much that is coming in anyway and now it’s all about the maximum distance that it can cover.

Standing at 37.55 crores* currently, Antim should come close to 38.50 crores by the close of its third weekend and from there on it would be all about getting those 5-10 lakhs on a daily basis till the release of ‘83 on 24th December which would mean an absolute end of its run.

Same for Sooryavanshi which will stay on to celebrate its 50-day run and then close at a maximum of 196 crores. On Thursday it had done well to grow at 27 lakhs, though on Friday it expectedly came down to around 12 lakhs* since footfalls are now just about sporadic and that too at key multiplex screens.

Nonetheless, the job is now done for the film which is in its sixth week and when ‘83 releases, it would manage to have a 50 day run tag to itself, which by the way was anyways a rarity even in pre-pandemic times.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

