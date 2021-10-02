Advertisement

It has been a month since the popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla’s death. His sudden demise came as a shock for his family, friends and his fans. Now only Sidharth’s memories are left which has kept him alive between fans and close ones.

As fans and his fellow colleagues are getting emotional about Sidharth’s first month death anniversary and sharing his pictures, we recall a time when the late actor‘s mother visited him at Bigg Boss 13 house. Scroll down to know more.

Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita has largely stayed away from the limelight and entered the house that left the actor teary-eyed. The Broken But Beautiful actor got emotional seeing his mother after a gap of four months. He was also seen hugging her tightly and cried on her shoulder.