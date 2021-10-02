Advertisement
It has been a month since the popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla’s death. His sudden demise came as a shock for his family, friends and his fans. Now only Sidharth’s memories are left which has kept him alive between fans and close ones.
As fans and his fellow colleagues are getting emotional about Sidharth’s first month death anniversary and sharing his pictures, we recall a time when the late actor‘s mother visited him at Bigg Boss 13 house. Scroll down to know more.
Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita has largely stayed away from the limelight and entered the house that left the actor teary-eyed. The Broken But Beautiful actor got emotional seeing his mother after a gap of four months. He was also seen hugging her tightly and cried on her shoulder.
The Balika Vadhu actor then takes his mother to meet Rashami Desai and jokes that she keeps his patience in check. Rashami is also heard saying she has to take care of him when he cares about her so much. Sidharth and his mother then go inside and talk in isolation.
Sidharth Shukla’s mother then says “khush rehne ka chahe kuch bhi ho jaaye” and then she jokes, “aur pure kapde pehnene ka (and wear full clothes referring to his shorts that he wears and roams around).” Take a look at the video below:
Meanwhile, several reports claimed Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill still mourning his untimely demise and director Amarjit Singh has revealed that he’s in touch with the beauty. Talking to SpotboyE, Honsla Rakh director said “No, I never spoke to Sidharth. I only knew him through Shehnaaz as she used to speak a lot about him. We were very shocked when we heard about the news as he was so young and had so much to come.”
He also said, “There was nothing much left from her part. Shehnaaz is a brave girl and I just hope and pray she comes back to her normal life. Yes, we speak on the phone but I never talk much about the current situation as I felt, we should now give her strength and positive vibes.”
