Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, is a self-proclaimed critic who has often faced the wrath of fans over his controversial opinions on a series of subjects related to Bollywood. He does not shy away from calling out anyone and some people seem to find his ways genuinely entertaining which explains the heavy fan following that he enjoys. In the most recent turn of events, he held a poll about the Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha clash and here’s what the results say.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is scheduled to release on August 11th, on the occasion of the Hindu festival that goes by the same name. Since the movie is about a brother-sister bond, the team has refused to step down from the originally decided release date. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a much-anticipated big-budget film starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, also hits the theatres on the same day and hence, there is a lot of curiosity to see which one will work better at the box office.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of events, KRK decided to hold a poll between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan and kind of even made it clear which team he supports. Indirectly calling Aamir Khan as ‘buddha’, he also gave his followers to go for the ‘none’ or ‘both’ option.

In a follow-up tweet, KRK has now claimed that in his poll, both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan received an equal number of votes as both stand at 34.7%. Speaking about how his opinion differs, he wrote, ” Survey result:- At this time 50% people want to watch each film. But I believe #RakshaBandhan will lead before the release.” Have a look.

Film #RakshaBandhan and #LaalSinghBuddha are releasing on same day, So which film you will watch in the theatre? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 9, 2022

Survey result:- At this time 50% people want to watch each film. But I believe #RakshaBandhan will lead before the release. https://t.co/dHX6PnW0u8 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2022

What do you think about KRK’s take on Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled Over His ‘Capsule Gill’ Look: “Looks Fake As Chinese Products”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram