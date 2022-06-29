If unpredictability is a brand, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is its brand ambassador. Yes, it’s so because the self-proclaimed critic always manages to leave netizens surprised with his change in views. We all know how badly he trolls Akshay Kumar on Twitter. But now his tweet about the film Raksha Bandhan has left everyone stunned.

The one who follows Kamaal on Twitter would be quite well aware that his timeline is filled with trolls against Akshay and several other Bollywood actors. When Sooryavanshi turned out to be a big success, he refrained from giving Akki any credit for the film’s success. Even the self-proclaimed critic bashed him left, right and centre around Samrat Prithviraj‘s release.

Now, after all the trolling, it seems that KRK has finally changed his mind as he has predicted Raksha Bandhan to be a big film at the box office. He feels that it might become Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit ever, going by the response to the film’s trailer. He tweeted, “People are loving trailer of #RakshaBandhan all over the world. This film can become the biggest blockbuster of @akshaykumar career.”

It’s obvious that after such a surprisingly good tweet for Akshay Kumar, netizens expressed their shock over KRK’s change of mind. One user wrote, “Sir, kitna paisa mila?”. Another wrote, “He got payment why should we engage in his views. He review based on payments. Even majority reviewers doing same nowadays.” One user expressed that just because Kamaal hates Aamir Khan, he’s talking good about Akki‘s film as both of them are clashing at the box office.

Check out the tweet below:

People are loving trailer of #RakshaBandhan all over the world. This film can become the biggest blockbuster of @akshaykumar career. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 28, 2022

