On August 10, news that Raju Srivastava was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest while at the gym made the headlines. Now- over 3 weeks since, the comedian is still in medical care. While reports stated he was recently showing signs of improvement, new reports claim he has been put on ventilator support once more.

As per reports, Raju was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi last month after he complained about feeling uneasy while working out at the gym. Soon after he was admitted, the Comedy Circus was put on support as his condition was critical. Read on to know the latest update now.

As per a latest news report in News18, comedian Raju Srivastava – who was recently taken off of a ventilator, has now been once more moved back to the support system. As per the report, Raju was taken off of the ventilator on Tuesday and had been responding very well to the treatments. This was as has even started moving his hands and legs a little last week.

However, as per the latest reports, Raju Srivastava has now been moved back to ventilator support as he caught on a fever. The report states that his fever was 100 degrees. The comedian is being closely monitored by everyone at the AIIMS hospital. Talking about his health, reports claim that Raju is now being able to breathe in about 80 to 90% of the oxygen all by himself.

Reportedly, Srivastava’s friends including Johnny Lever, Sunil Pal and others visited the hospital and have also been updating Raju’s fans on his health.

Fans wish Raju Srivastava a speedy recovery.

