Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar are all set to entertain the audience with their short sports drama Dhavak. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the sports drama tells the story of Sudha Singh (Srishti), an aspiring gold medalist sprinter from Uttar Pradesh who plans a very interesting ‘Race Swayamwar’ to choose herself a husband and decide her fate.

Advertisement

Given that their recent release is a sports film, we asked the short film’s leading stars what they think is the reason behind the rise in sports films. For the unversed, in the last several months, many sports-based films have been released – Liger (boxing), Shabaash Mithu, Jersey, 83, (cricket), Rashmi Rocket (Sprinting), Jhund (football) and more. They also shared how they would feel if their Amazon miniTV film will get compared to these Bollywood biggies.

Advertisement

Answering why she feels sports dramas are on a rise, Srishti Shrivastava said, “I think it’s (sports films) the most… I think they are the nicest movies. Like I watched Jhund and that movie just blew my mind – it was such a stunning film. It was talking about so many things. In fact, even our film is talking about so many things and it’s commercial and very similar to what Jhund was – but in a very different background.” The Dhavak actress added, “I feel in sports dramas everyone is so invested (in) as the audience, especially the Indian audience. We are all like ‘ab kya hoga, ab kya hoga’ and we enjoy the rush, the adrenaline. I feel sports dramas can never go out of fashion. Jab bhi aaye – ek sath aaye,alag alag aaye, woh aache hi hote hai.”

Explaining why he feels so sports dramas are being made, Srishti’s co-star Vaibhav Talwar said, “Sports dramas combine the craze for sports that people have and also the craze for films and entertainment. So when you have a combination of that, then it’s obviously a win-win.” He added, “Also when you’re watching sports, you only see what happens on the field you don’t get into the personal story of the sportsman and how they reached. So it’s always exciting to get into the live of the person who started form a village or far of place and is like on the Olympic stage.” He concluded by saying this “journey is one of the most exciting parts of sports dramas.”

On being asked how they would feel if Dhavak gets compared to the above-mentioned sports drama, the lead actors said it be impressive. Srishti Shrivastava said, “I don’t think so because… Even if they are compared it’s okay, it’s a different story – they are all different stories. Agar comparison bhi hua toh badi pictures ke saath ho raha hai toh aachi baath hai, humare picture ka fyada hoga. Humare picture aur dhekenge log. Toh it’s okay (if it gets compared).” She also added that they are confident about their project so they don’t fear comparison.

Adding to that, Vaibhav Talwar stated that their film is only 42 minutes long so it provides users with a complete experience in a short time. He added the shorter than an hr long film comprised all elements of a commercial film which is a benefit for them and their viewers.

On being asked if she thinks her Dhavak character Sudha will be compared to Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi (Rashmi Rocket), Srishti Shrivastava said, “It would be good yaar. She’s a bloody star. If agar keh rehe hai ki yaha pe Rashmi Rocket mein Taapsee aur iss taraf Dhavak mein Shristi, mujhe… mai bahut khush hu.” She continued, “If people talk about Dhavak with these commercial big films it is a win for us. I think then humne kuch sahi kiya hai – because that’s what we are trying to do. Within 42 minutes we are creating a commercial film – which is talking about a bigger thing that is our purpose. If that’s being compared to bigger commercial films, it’s doing good to us.” She added that if the comparisons happen “more people will watch it, it will have a wider reach and what we are trying to say will also reach people. So it will do everything.”

Dhavak premiered today, August 30 on Amazon miniTV for free. Starring Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar, the 42-minutes-long film can be found on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to catch them talking about it on video.

Must Read: Vidyut Jamwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha Is Premiering Exclusively On Zee5 Global & Here’s The Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram