One of the most beautifully etched love saga Aashiqui is returning with its third installment. Anurag Basu took the director’s chair. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan signed the film as the male lead of the film. However, even though the rest of the details are still yet to be announced, netizens are going crazy about it. Scroll to read more!

Kartik is currently basking in the glory of the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is gearing up for his next films.

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared the announcement of him joining the heartwarming love saga Aashiqui’s third installment. Sharing it, he wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

As soon as he shared it on his social media platforms, his fans and netizens started bombarding his Instagram comment section, on the other hand, Twitter is buzzing with hundreds of tweets. While a lot of people are lauding Kartik Aaryan for joining the cast, a few are bashing him as well. The female lead of the film has not been announced till now, and a group of people demanded Aashiqui veteran Shraddha Kapoor to return to the film franchise.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Home. The fact that I am waiting for ages to see them together in a movie God plz this time make it happen WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3”, while another penned, “Their chemistry would look so good on screen as well WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3”. Another one tweeted, “Imagine From gym partners to Co- actors in Aashiqui 3 WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3 #Shraddhakapoor #KartikAaryan #Aashiqui3”. One tweet that caught our attention was written as, “Pehle #EkVillain aur ab #Aashiqui3, Shraddha patak patak ke marengi”.

Imagine From gym partners to Co- actors in Aashiqui 3 🥺😍❤️ WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3#Shraddhakapoor #KartikAaryan #Aashiqui3 pic.twitter.com/d9SXOtEKLa — ShraddhaFanGirl💜💫 (@shraddhas_vidhi) September 5, 2022

Home 🏠🥹❤️

The fact that I am waiting for ages to see them together in a movie

God plz this time make it happen🥺💓

WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3#KartikAaryan #ShraddhaKapoor#Aashiqui3 pic.twitter.com/mz4e0Xn2J1 — 💗 (@Sejalx5) September 5, 2022

Their chemistry would look so good 😍❤️on screen as well WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3#KartikAaryan #Aashiqui3 #shraddhakapoor pic.twitter.com/C7m1TgHGpz — ShraddhaFanGirl💜💫 (@shraddhas_vidhi) September 5, 2022

Pehle ek villain ab #Aashiqui3 . Shraddha kapoor patak patak ke marengi 😂 https://t.co/KeAoqV3pSw — naam to suna hoga (@daastan_e_Helly) September 5, 2022

Well, we are supremely excited to see how Kartik Aaryan turn this love saga Aashiqui into a magical one! What about you?

