As per media reports, the Punjab Police stated that the arrested accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case had admitted that they were planning to attack Salman Khan. Shocked? Well, we are too. Read below to know further about it.

Ever since the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman has been said to be the next target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. For the unversed, the friction between Salman and Bishnoi started after the actor’s name got involved in the Blackbuck case. Bishnoi gang even allegedly left a threatening letter outside Salman’s Mumbai residence, just after Moose Wala’s murder.

Now, in the latest development, as reported by Pinkvilla, the Punjab Police stated that the 23rd accused of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has been arrested. Along with it, Punjab Police Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav about the threat to Salman‘s security. The police said, “Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with other arrested accused Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We are interrogating them.”

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer was shot dead by an unidentified gangster group in May, this year. Since then, police have been investigating the case. The murder allegedly took place due to gang war.

On the movie front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Kisi Ke Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. What are your thoughts about this development? Let us know!

