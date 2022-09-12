Popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal who had landed into a controversy in regards to his alleged connection with the banned Khalistani outfit’s member, Jai Singh, has finally cleared the air. In a recent media interaction, the singer talked about it and shared his thoughts. Scroll below to read the full report.

In a recent turn of events, Jubin was accused to have a connection with Jai Singh (a member of the banned Khalistani troupe) who was supposed to arrange Jubin’s US concert. And as soon as the news got out in the media, the netizens slammed the singer and started ‘#ArrestJubinNautiyal’ trend on Twitter.

Now, in an interview with IndiaToday, Jubin Nautiyal opened up about the rumours speculating about him and shared, “The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don’t know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression. I have nothing more to say. I’ve said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once. Anti-national? Me?”

In another news portal, he mentioned that he doesn’t even know Jai Singh. On his Twitter handle, Jubin Nautiyal clarified his side and Tweeted, “Hello friends and twitter family, I’ve been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don’t get upset on rumours. I love my country. I love you all.”

A while back, Rocky Khanna took to his Instagram handle and clarified on behalf of Jubin Nautiyal by sharing a cancelled US concert poster. Along with it, he wrote, “This is to clarify Jubin Nautiyal Live US Tour was cancelled long back. Please don’t fall prey to rumours. Jai Hind.”

Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0Peyy74rwr — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) September 10, 2022

