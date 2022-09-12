Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is breaking all the records at the box office. In just three days the film managed to earn Rs 225 Cr worldwide and continues to break records at the ticket windows.

Director Ayan Mukerji’s 10-year visionary journey has resulted in a new era for Indian cinema. The film is seeing houseful theatres across the country and worldwide bringing in much-needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry.

As reported by US box office tracker Box Office Mojo, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva has managed to earn $26.5 million ( Rs 212 crore) worldwide in its opening weekend. Interestingly, $4.4 million of the above collection came from the US market. This means the film has become the highest-grossing film in the world for the September 9-11 weekend.

Ayan Mukherji’s film surpassed films like Barbarian ($10.5 million), and past blockbusters like Bullet Train and DC League of Super Pets. Moreover, the film’s record-breaking collection also means that it has registered the highest-ever opening weekend for a Bollywood film, beating Sultan’s Rs 206 crores. There were no major releases during the weekend due to the 9/11 attacks’ anniversary.

It is also worth pointing out that only two Indian films have ever topped the worldwide box office in their opening weekend. Neither of the films belongs to Bollywood. Vijay’s Master, which was released last year in January, topped the global box office charts earning over $16 million. The film even surpassed the Chinese film A Little Red Flower ($11.7 million).

Another film that made history was SS Rajamouli’s RRR which shattered the box office records earlier this year by collecting over $60 million in its opening weekend. The magnum opus even managed to surpass DC’s The Batman, which earned $45 million during the same time period.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus Brahmastra is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

