Brahmastra is now out of its weekend euphoria and now the real box office test has started. The film made over 120 crores in the opening weekend. Of course, a lot of factors worked in favour. But it’s the litmus test today which will decide the fate of the lifetime journey. Let’s take a look at the morning occupancy of day 4.

The Ayan Mukerjee directorial shattered all the box office myths and negativity by raking in outstanding numbers over the first weekend. Being a visual spectacle, the film got immensely benefitted due to higher ticket rates for 3D and IMAX 3D versions during the weekend. Keeping the rates high for an event film during the weekend is normal practice, and we have seen it in the past for RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

Speaking about the morning occupancy, Brahmastra witnessed an expected drop and registered an average occupancy of 16-19% across the country for the morning shows. It’s decent considering the film is coming from really a monstrous weekend show. Considering the ticket rates are normal now, a considerable drop would be seen in numbers. However, the normal rates will also work in favour as more people will come to theatres.

Brahmastra now needs to put up a strong show, especially in the evening and night. A 15 crore+ total is expected today, which will set the momentum for the rest of the weekdays and pave the way for a fast 200 crore club entry.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is currently playing on over 5300 screens in India and 3000+ screens in overseas, marking Bollywood‘s widest ever release.

