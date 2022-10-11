Popular TV star and social media sensation Uorfi Javed has set the internet into a total meltdown yet again as she steps into the shoes of legendary Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Uorfi features in the music video of Zeenat Aman’s iconic song “Haye Haye Yeh Majboori,” which has stood the test of time and is equally popular even today. The teaser of the song was released yesterday and today the makers dropped the song on YouTube and other popular platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and dropped the song for the world to see. In the song, she looks red hot in her red outfit. Sharing the song, the actress wrote in the caption: Celebrating Uorfi Day with #HayeHayeYehMajboori 😍. Out now on Saregama Music YouTube channel!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Drenched in water, Uorfi Javed sets the temperature soaring with her amazing moves and sensuality. The song has been shot beautifully and does complete justice to its original.

Uorfi Javed’s fans are quite excited to see her in this new avatar. Some of them even took to the comment section on Instagram and shared their excitement. They praised the actress’ expressions and immeasurable hotness. The song has been receiving an amazing response on YouTube also.

The remixed version has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta and sung by Shruti Rane. Additional lyrics have been penned by Rajesh Manthan. Prince Gupta has directed and choreographed the song.

Presented by Saregama, “Haye Haye Yeh Majboori” is out on YouTube.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed’s Ex Paras Kalnawat Finally Breaks Silence On Her “Possessive, Childhood Mistake” Comments, Says “I Don’t Know What Was Going On In Her Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram