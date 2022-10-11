Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is well known for role of Zoya in Sacred Games, has come out strong in support of the ongoing anti-hijab protest in Iran. She has shared a video on Instagram which is now going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Iranian-German model and actress posted a video of herself on Instagram stripping herself semi-naked as a mark of protest. In the video, the actress could be seen taking off her hijab and then her burqa. She also goes on to remove all her clothes in the video.

Sharing the video, Elnaaz Norouzi wrote a caption that read, “Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise.”

Sacred Games actress further wrote, “Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!”

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Elnaaz Norouzi shared the video, netizens thronged to the comment section. While some supported her, some slammed her for promoting n*dity. A user wrote, “No, she cannot wear, its shows up complete nudity. You showed the same. No difference between you and others,” while another user commented, “Attention seeker…👎👎” A third user commented, “Although I do agree with all the above.. But going nude although you are free to do it. Is not morally acceptable to me nor anyone for that matter. We live in a world filled with children and people of all ages. Promoting nudism is not ok. Anybody could argue that its their choice, but is it morally right? Just my thought.”

Another user came out in support of her commenting, “Very brave of you 🙌🙌🔥,” while another netizen wrote, “Wow …you are inspiration…raise and shine always 😍🔥🔥”

