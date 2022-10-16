Many were left flabbergasted when Rannvijay Singha stepped down from his role as a host on Roadies. It was Sonu Sood who replaced him and the news took quite a while for fans to accept. Now, something similar is happening as Arjun Bijlani is replacing him and will be seen alongside Sunny Leone in Splitsvilla X4. Scroll below for all the netizens have to say.

During Roadies, Rannvijay had himself revealed that many factors led him to finally quit the reality show with a heavy heart. Prior commitments, Covid restrictions, shooting in South Africa and a mismatch of dates were just a few reasons. But it definitely came as a shocker when he even stepped back from Splitsvilla leaving his massive fanbase heartbroken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new promo has been unveiled by the makers of Splitvilla X4. It witnesses Arjun Bijlani as a lover boy, dressing up like a Pirate while Sunny Leone, on the other hand, is seen in a scintillating avatar as she turns a mermaid. While netizens are excited about the show, they’re more than upset about Rannvijay Singha not being a part of it.

A user wrote, “Though arjun is great but splitsvilla will not be same as there was ranvijay as a host”

Another commented, “Ye kiya chal raha he Roadis me bhi sonu sir ko liya tha Abhi MTV splitsvilla Me Arjun Hume to ranvijay sir chahiye ❤ MTV wale kiya pagal ho gye he kiya jo kisiko bhi bharti kar rhe he 😡😡😡 we want only Ranvijay sir”

A comment read, “Wid Out ranvijay splitsvilla is adhura😢 !! Hope so ye season aachaaa jayee .. Waiting..”

A user wrote, “Bhai mtv walo kya ho gaya hai bigg boss se sikho chah kar bhi salman khan ko replace nahi kar sakte because log bigg boss dekhte hai to sirf uske wajah se aise hi rodies aur splitsvilla hai ranvijay prince inke bagair bekar hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV SPLITSVILLA (@mtvsplitsvilla)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Supreme Court Slams Ekta Kapoor Over Objectionable Content In XXX: “You Are Polluting The Minds Of Youngsters”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram