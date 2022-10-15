Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been a great success for all involved. The season has fully succeeded in keeping viewers glued in the front of their screens. The contestants have garnered love and standing ovations from judges and fans alike. However, not all performances were equally loved. There was one particular dance that left Karan Johan shocked.

The makers of the dance show have come out with a new promo for the next episode where Nishant Bhat’s performance can be seen leaving people emotional. He can be seen dancing to ‘Meri Adhoori Kahani’ and his dance is dedicated to the issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. Bhat passionately showed the struggles that someone from the marginalized community goes through and how society treats them.

In the video shared, Nishant Bhat can be seen draping a dupatta over his shoulders like a saree and wearing a cute Bindi. Just then a voice-over says, “ladka hoke bhi ladki ke kapde pehen raha hai”. The dance left everyone shocked. Madhuri Dixit said, “LGBTQIA+ samaj inko accept krne ke liye ready nahi hota.”

Along with her, Karan Johar too said, “mein numb ho gaya tha kyuki mein khud in galiyon se guzar chuka hun”. The viral video has found love all over social media with fans praising him for the bold performance. One viewer said, “We Support LGBTQ Proud of you.” Another said, “Desh mein Ladkiyon ko Chhotey kapde pehnne par Hi Nahi Accept kiya jata unpar Swaal uthaaye jaate hain usme LGBTIQ ki Acceptance Bohat Badi cheez hai Dono ko hi Accept Krna chaahiye aur har kisi ko Khul karr jeene Dena chaahiye !!”

What are your thoughts on Nishant Bhat’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 dance performance? Do you agree with the supportive comments or do you feel that it’s too much? Let us know.

