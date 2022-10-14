Shehnaaz Gill is an uber-talented singer and actor. She is going to make her silver screen debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie. The singer often releases her songs on Instagram where her fans get to listen to her sweet voice and her rendition of popular songs. But in a recent post, comments were flooded with Siddharth Shukla’s memories.

The Bigg Boss contestant’s life is an upwards swing. Her fandom is massive and rallies behind her every time. Professionally, the singer has grown tremendously especially after she faced the personal setback of dealing with the untimely death of her good friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. But it looks like she can’t escape his shadow.

In a recent Instagram post, Shehnaaz Gill posted a video singing the popular song ‘Hasi’. Everyone who has listened to the tune knows how sad it is. The comments section of the video was filled with Sid’s fans who were reminded of him. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

One commentator said, “Sid come back we all are in pain including your Shehnaaz.”

Another complimented her by saying, “Har song main sirf Sidharth hota hi… or pure ,so soulful her voice.”

A viewer mournfully said, “aapke face pr phle jaisi raunk nhi rhi h sana…. I know jo hua vo bura hua but plzzz aap hste rho… Hme pta h aapko kisi ko koi explanation dene ki jrurat nhi h…. Sid hmesa hamaare sath h. Aapne sath to h hi, 😇…. Aap isi trh bs unki feeling de diya kro.”

One fan loved her voice and said, “Waw so beautiful & soulful voice Shehnaaz! ♥️ We miss you Sidharth 🥺

How did you feel after listening to the song by Shehnaaz Gill? Did it make you miss Sidharth Shukla too? Let us know.

