The ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ heightens the fear of weekly assessment among the contestants of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. This weekend the Dabangg host Salman Khan kicks off the ‘Vaar’ by taking over the house as he assigns various tasks to the housemates. We see a range of acrid juices with different tags on them placed in the living area and the contestants must give one glass with a tag to another contestant and specify the reason. It’s interesting to watch what the contestants think about each other.

This is not the only revelation made in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Many shocking ones follow through with another task that turns out to be the backbiters’ nightmare. Precious items of a few housemates are hidden through a secret task and host Salman Khan offers them a chance to earn their belongings back if they guess who made the cited statements.

A few appalling statements made by the Bigg Boss 16 contestants make it to this guessing game. The housemates are visibly shocked to learn that the ones they considered their allies have stabbed them in the back at the slightest or no provocation. It is disclosed that a few days ago, Soundarya Sharma foretold that Ankit Gupta’s mother won’t be very happy if Priyanka Chahar Choudhary becomes the bahu of the Gupta family.

Priyanka guesses that Soundarya is the one who made this statement. A heated argument erupts between Priyanka-Ankit and Soundarya. It’s worth watching what Salman Khan has to say to the trio. This round of guesses is sure to create rifts among Bigg Boss 16 contestants and change the manner of politics in the house.

After a few housemates are unmasked, the ‘Vaar’ was graced by Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, who promote their upcoming film ‘Code Name – Tiranga‘ and are introduced to the housemates. A spate of entertaining elements unfolds as Abdu sings for Parineeti, MC Stan performs a feisty rap for Harrdy Sandhu, who confesses his fandom for the rapper and Shalin Bhanot grooves with Parineeti to a song from their upcoming film. Known for her mellifluous vocals, Parineeti and Harrdy sing songs in another fun task where the contestants venture guesses as to whom it describes the best.

After being thoroughly regaled, the contestants get a reality check and it’s not our favourite host Salman Khan presenting it. It is handed out by contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan through MeTV. He conveys to his daughter that she’s not playing the game and is hardly seen on the show. He wishes that through the show she becomes an inspiration for girls who want to be independent. He not only reprimands a few housemates for spreading rumours about his daughter but also applauds those who stood by her when needed. How these revelations alter the game remains to be seen.

