Former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat has turned ‘khabri’ for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ as he keeps passing on inside information about his co-contestants to host Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

Bhat informed Rohit about how Mohit Malik is breaking free in Cape Town as he doesn’t have his wife to control him and that Rubina Dilaik was sleep-walking around the hotel at odd hours.

Advertisement

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ contestant Nishant Bhat says: “Just like all our viewers, I am also a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

“Undoubtedly, this journey is going to be a gruelling one but surely a fun experience and to add more masala to the show, I have become Rohit Sir’s special khabri,” Nishant Bhat adds.

Other than Nishant, the other contestants of KKK12 include, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Aneri Vajani and Tushar Kalia.

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be airing from July 2 on Colors.

Must Read: Anupamaa Continues To Rule On Television Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Enters Top 5 To Challenge The Contenders

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram