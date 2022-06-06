Nishant Bhat is one of the most talked-about personalities in the world of reality shows as his entire journey, then as a choreographer to now as a Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant has been a roller coaster ride.

Nishant, who ended up being the first runner-up in the first-ever OTT season of Bigg Boss and a finalist in Bigg Boss 15 is now surely amongst the ones who can potentially win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

The choreographer took it to Instagram and posted a picture with the host Rohit Shetty to announce the commencement of the shoot. Nishant penned down a caption that said, “Agar khatra mol liya hi hai toh, #aslikhiladi @itsrohitshetty ke saath ek photo aur #KKK12 mein mera teen-paanch toh banta hai!!! 🤟🏽”

Seems like the latter is all set to entertain all of us with his Teen Panch style and his ever-winning attitude. With such great enthusiasm, watching Nishant perform his tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a treat to the eyes for both Nishant and Show’s fans.

