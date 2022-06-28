A splendid choreographer, dancer, performer and now director and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty’s favourite contestant Nishant Bhat seems to be unstoppable when it comes to making his mark in the most anticipated and dangerous show of the country not only with acing while performing stunts but also entertaining his fans and fellow contestants.

Nishant, has left no stone unturned to tune in the talent within, so much that even South Africa couldn’t escape his spark. That’s right! Bhat, who is always active on his social media and keeps his fans engaged with some oh-so-happening content has taken the netizens on a ride this time surprising them by dropping an unexpected video.

Nishant Bhat recently shared a video on his social media grooving on an Afro dance number with some African friends with a twist of a self-made Marathi song. In the video, Nishant is seen dancing his heart out with a bunch of Africans and signing ‘Aaicha Gawat Baracha Bhavat.’

Sharing the video, Nishant Bhat captioned it, “You can take the boi out of Mumbai but not the Mumbai out of this boi!!! ✌🏼🤪 Being vocal with the locals🕺🏼”

Apart from the Nishant Bhat, the other contestants participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 include Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Aneri Vajani and Tushar Kalia.

