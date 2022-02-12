Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end and fans want to now know what their favourite contestants are up to. While the season’s winner, Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting for Naagin 6, we recently chat with third runners-up Nishant Bhat about what the future holds for him.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, we asked the choreographer his plans on judging dance shows and choreographing stars. What do you think he chooses? Well, it’s judging shows and he has an apt reason to justify it. Read on to know what it is.

On being asked if he is keen to choreograph stars – including his Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT housemates or judge a dancing show, Nishant Bhat said, “I would prefer to be a judge now.” Justifying why he feels so, the BB 15 finalist said, “Mera 15 saal ka career raha dancing me. Maine shows jeete hai dancing ke. Abhi mai apne dancing career ko ek notch up le jaana chahta hu.”

Nishant Bhat continued, “So definitely I am looking forward to judge. Definitely mujhe aisi saari cheeze karni hai kyuki hai mere pass woh experience. Mujh mein woh samajh hai (I have the experience, the understanding). I have been doing that, toh mujhe uss mai hi apna career pursue karna hai. Plan toh wahi hai, so let’s see. Bigg Boss ke baad meri journey kaha shuru hoti hai. (I have been doing that and want to pursue a career in dancing only.)”

On being asked what kind of a dance show would he prefer judging – given that there are several like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus, Dance Deewane and more, Nishant Bhat said, “Dance show ka koi aisa yeh nahi hota – dance show dance show hota. Aap Dance Deewane lelo, DID lelo, Dance Plus lelo, Nach Baliye lelo, Jhalak Dhik Laa Ja lelo – koi bhi show ho mujhe judge lelo, mujhe baaki nahi pata.”

Would you like to see Nishant Bhat as a judge on a reality show? Let us know in the comments.

