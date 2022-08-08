The tinsel town’s one of the most-loved hosts, Rannvijay Singha has always been everyone’s favourite. The actor, who has himself been a part of the stunt-based reality show, hosted the show for 18 years before quitting it. Early this year, Roadies become the talk of the town when reports of Rannvijay quitting the show surfaced on the web. Things took a U-Turn when his exit was followed by judge Neha Dhupia too. From the past few years, Rannvijay had been hosting the love-reality show Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone.

Rannvijay hosted the first season of Splitsvilla and then return to the show in the 8th season. The actor along with Sunny Leone has been hosting the reality show since.

Here’s a sad piece of news for all those who watched the reality show for Rannvijay Singha. As per the latest media reports, Singha might not be seen hosting the upcoming season. Yes, you heard that right. While the reason behind his yet-to-be confirmed exit is best known to the actor, it is being said that makers have already approached this TV actor.

If all goes well then Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani will replace Rannvijay Sigha as Splitsvilla host. According to a report in Tellychakkar, the makers of the reality show have approached Arjun and the actor is yet to sign the dotted lined.

Earlier spilling the beans on his exit from Roadies, after hosting it for 18 years, he had told ETimes, “I am more connected to Roadies than any fan or employee because nobody has been part of the journey for 18 years. So Mujhse zyaada Roadies se Pyaar Aur Kaun kar sakta hai… but even I had to leave my house and go to boarding school. There are times when you have to do things but it’s not necessary. There is always a big reason behind it. There’s no change in relationship with the channel because for me doing Roadies always work for the channel and it is the same for me. I wish I could do this and also the other things which I was committed to do but it didn’t work out that way,” Rannvijay Singha added.

Coming back, while there’s no confirmation if he’ll be replaced by Arjun Bijlani or not, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

