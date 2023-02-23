Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans and followers with her stunning series of photos on Instagram. Ever since she stepped into showbiz with her debut film Kedarnath, she enjoys a massive fan following and has a number of fan accounts to her credit. Recently, Sara along with her good friend and contemporary Ananya Panday dashed off to Doha for an event, photos of which they shared on Insta.

Sara was earlier in news for sharing some photos of her stunning self from Doha which went viral in no time. Just a while back, she took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from a recent event that made heads turn for all the right reasons.

For a recent event, Sara Ali Khan decided to go all desi. The Simmba actress picked an all-white Chikankari dress which included a white crop top along with sharara and a floor-length shrug. The diva was a vision in white as she posted a series of photos on Insta taking the web by storm. Sara Ali Khan looked all dolled up as she paired her all-white sharara dress with a no-makeup look. Keeping the base light, she opted for blush pink eye shadow while going for dark brown lips.

In accessories, Sara Ali Khan wore nothing but a kundan flower stud earrings while letting her wavy hair down. In the same series of photos, she shared after-party photos where she’s seen wearing an all-black attire with stilettos. Captioning it she wrote, “Black and White. Dono right!” Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While the film received mixed to a positive response, she got accolades for his acting chops. Now the actress has an interesting lineup of films. The actress will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next where she’s paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. Apart, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

How much would you rate Sara Ali Khan’s all-white sharara look on a scale of 1 to 10? Do let us know.

