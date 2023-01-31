Back in time when Padmaavat had released, it had scored 302.15 crores in its lifetime run. The film had released exactly 5 years back on 25th January 2018 and now that Pathaan has released on 25th January 2023, it has firmly re-established Deepika as the numero uno actress that Indian cinema boasts of today. With a consistently good run ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om where she had Shah Rukh Khan for company, the lady impressed with her performance in 2022’s Gehraiyaan and now she has delivered big bucks too.

This can well be seen from the fact that Pathan has done in just 6 days what Padmaavat had done in its lifetime, and that pretty much signifies the kind of run that the Sidharth Anand directorial is currently enjoying. The film has entered the 300 Crore Club with ease and has not just crossed Padmaavat but also added a few more to that. Enjoying a cent percent success rate with Shah Rukh Khan, she has each of her biggies with him [Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan] in her Top-10 list. This is how it looks like:

Pathaan – 307.25 crores Padmaavat – 302.15 crores Chennai Express – 227 crores Happy New Year – 205 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores Bajirao Mastani – 188 crores Ram Leela – 118.70 crores This Is 83 – 109.02 crores Race 2 – 100.45 crores Om Shanti Om – 80 crores

There is so much more that Pathaan is set to gain in weeks to come and with a 500 crores target that has been set for the Yash Raj Films‘ offering, there is going to be a lot more to celebrate for Deepika Padukone with records tumbling every passing day.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

