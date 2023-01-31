Pathaan Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan along with his comeback film has passed with flying colours. The Siddharth Anand directorial is expected to enter the 500 crore club and if maintains the current pace, that seems quite possible. Scroll below for details as we update you on the current scenario at the ticket windows.

The film has turned out to be a blessing for the lead actors so far. It was crowned Bollywood’s biggest-ever non-holiday opener. Along with that, it also became Bollywood’s Highest Worldwide opener with collections of 106 crores gross. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved all new heights as their latest collaboration has surpassed the highest collections of their careers. As they say, only sky is now the limit for Pathaan.

Pathaan is completing a week at the box office today and it has already rewritten history. The film is going to conclude the period on a good note, which exactly was the need of the hour. As per the early trends flowing in, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has registered a morning occupancy in the range of 18-22% on Day 7.

A usual routine drop was expected given it is a normal working day but Pathaan has maintained its hold really well. The evening and night shows will witness more footfalls and that will set the pace towards another successful day at the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan held a media conference along with the star cast of Pathaan in Mumbai yesterday. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who showered love on his comeback film.

For the longest time, there have been rumours around John Abraham holding grudges against Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan makers. The superstar quashed all of these reports by terming themselves along with Deepika Padukone “Amar, Akbar and Anthony.”

