Controversy around Adah Sharma’s upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ has been making headlines for the infamous reason. The controversy which erupted before the release of the film is receiving strong reactions from one and all, including Shabana Azmi. Some time back, the veteran actress took to Twitter to compare it with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and said nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority after it is passed by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The film has been called for a ban in different parts of India after it was released on big screens on Friday. In the latest turn of events, this evening, the film was banned in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Soon after Shabana Azmi’s Tweet surfaced, many corrected the actress, including Kangana Ranaut and said the Aamir Khan starrer was never called for a ban but for a boycott and cancel before its release. However, now, Azmi seems to be correcting netizens along with Kangana Ranaut by sharing the screenshot of a news article. The veteran actress Tweeted, “So twiterratis who are saying there was only boycotting of LSC and no call for ban kindly refresh your memory . There was a PIL asking for ban.”

Earlier, Shabana Azmi wrote, Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

Reacting to this Kangana Ranaut had said, “This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen …”

