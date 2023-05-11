Shakira and Tom Cruise are two of the grandest personalities in the entertainment industry, and their relationship status is currently single. They created sensational news after getting spotted at Miami’s Formula 1 Grand Prix. After that, a source claimed that Tom was extremely interested in pursuing the Waka Waka singer. It has reached her as well and she finds it ‘hilarious’. Meanwhile, she got spotted with Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton having a boat ride. Read below to get all the scoop.

Shakira parted ways with former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique after a long-term relationship. Earlier this year, she was devastated when she found out that Pique cheated on her while in a relationship. On the other hand, Tom was allegedly in a relationship with Marvel’s Peggy Carter actress, Hailey Atwell. Lastly, Hamilton is said to be single at the moment as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately for those, who were shipping for Shakira and Tom Cruise after their spotting, the Columbian singer currently has no interest in dating. A source close to the development has reportedly told US Weekly Magazine, “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

The source added, “Shakira has seen the online rumours that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

On the other hand, the Twitter handle, Pop Crave, shared the news of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton enjoying a boat ride in Miami. A few of the netizens even shared pictures of them together as well.

Here have a look:

please let them be dating! what a couple pic.twitter.com/b2zeCrl3oi — cassidy two (@hecbellerin) May 11, 2023

The singer’s dating life is undoubtedly a hot topic in town, and getting linked with top-class men is surely making things juicier. The netizens are having a gala time amid all the rumours. One of the users wrote, “someone do a welfare check on tom cruise,” while another cheering for Shakira commented, “Shakira in her rebound era … get it girrrrllll”, followed by one saying, “Tom Cruise punching the air right now”.

Other netizens tweeted, “Tom Cruise’s real mission impossible,” followed by, “Tom Cruise in shambles”, and “Sorry Tom, you missed the boat.”

Who do you ship Shakira with? Tom Cruise or Lewis Hamilton? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on your favourite Hollywood star, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Christopher Nolan Set Up A Screen Test For Cillian Murphy As ‘Batman’ Despite Both Knowing He Wasn’t The ‘Material’, Just To Get Studio’s Attention On The Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News