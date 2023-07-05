The after-parties post the Academy Awards have several wild tales. Shedding light on the same, Florence Pugh once recalled how her mother had more fun than her father at the 2020 Oscars party hosted by Madonna. Florence, while interacting with host Jimmy Kimmel spilled the beans on how her mother Deborah Mackin got high with acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg and went missing for hours. Scroll down to know the interesting details.

Florence Pugh, on the work front, will soon be seen in part two of Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet. The actress is best known for her work in movies like Midsommar, Black Widow, Little Women, Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder.

Speaking of Florence Pugh’s Oscars 2020 eventful incident, according to People magazine, when asked how her parents behaved at the awards, the actress told Jimmy Kimmel, “They were pure havoc, it was like wrangling toddlers the entire week. We went to all the parties. They’d go into a party, and then they’d just separate, and they’d basically bet to each other how many cool people they met. They are partiers, they go out, and they make memories.” Florence continued, “On Oscars night, we went to the Madonna party, and it was just absolutely amazing” The actress then shared, “But my mom went missing for hours, and I was starting to get a bit worried about her, so I was like, ‘Okay, I should probably go and figure out where mom is.’”

The Oppenheimer star further stated, “My mom suddenly comes crawling from somewhere, she’s holding onto bannisters and doors, and I’m like, ‘Mama, are you okay?’ And she was like ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and I was like, ‘What happened?!’ and she goes, ‘No, no, I’ve been hanging out with Snoop Dogg.’”

Florence then reveals, “So, my mom got high with Snoop Dogg. So I literally had to grab them both and leave. It was like, ‘Come on, kids, we’re going home now. Fun is done.’”

Florence Pugh, in the same interview, recalled how her father claimed he was making famous friends with famous people at the Oscars’ party, including Renée Zellweger and Noel Gallagher.

