Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is on a record-breaking spree ever since it took one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema history. Specifically, the Hindi version is on a rampage mode as it is rewriting the record book and is already among the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi dubbed films of all time.

With a huge pre-release hype, KGF 2 was touted to hit the 40 crore mark on day 1 but the film did the unthinkable by making 50 crores+ on opening day. Ever since the action entertainer is unstoppable. In the latest development, it has now become the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi dubbed south film.

On Sunday, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) rose to 193.99 crores. It has surpassed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s 2.0 (Hindi) which had earned 188 crores. The list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) and RRR (254.09 crores). At a given pace, grabbing the second spot is a cakewalk, but post that, it will be interesting to see how long KGF 2 goes.

Check out the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed south films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511.30 crores

RRR – 254.09 crores*

KGF Chapter 2 – 193.99 crores*

2.0 – 188 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores

Pushpa – 106 crores

KGF Chapter 1 – 44.09 crores

Meanwhile, one of Tamil cinema’s fast-rising stars Harish Kalyan recently lauded Kannada star Yash’s reply to a question on the possible clash between his film with Thalapathy Vijay‘s Beast at the box office.

At KGF 2 trailer launch event, Yash, while responding to a question posed to him, had said, “Whenever two films release together, it has to be ‘KGF’ and ‘Beast’. It is not ‘KGF’ versus ‘Beast’.

