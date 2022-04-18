KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has become a global phenomenon and in its first weekend itself, the film has achieved too many feats. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and unprecedented hype, the epic saga is truly unstoppable and is causing box office destruction.

KGF 2 enjoyed pre-release buzz like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as the goodwill of the prequel played a major role. Thanks to OTT, KGF Chapter 1 gained huge popularity not just in India but also overseas, thus creating a huge hype for a sequel globally. Now the latest numbers are out and they are proof of anticipation for the film among the global audience.

As per Comscore, KGF Chapter 2 has grossed 552 crores at the worldwide box office over the weekend (4-day extended). Aren’t those some insane numbers? As word-of-mouth is terrific, the film registered a superb Monday and is now very much a contender to be in the global 1000 crore club. Let’s see how much time it will take in doing it.

As of now, only 3 Indian films have entered the 1000 crore club globally including Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel, who is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, had not initially planned to split the film into two parts.

The ‘Ugramm’ director previously revealed his thoughts on the ‘KGF’ franchise, stating that he began ‘KGF’ before realising that it could be split into two parts.

Prashanth Neel, who is now an established pan-India filmmaker, stated that it was a mistake not to think of ‘KGF’ in two parts at the start of the project. In an interview following the release of ‘KGF 1’, Prashanth stated that he did not start the project with a sequel in mind. (via IANS)

