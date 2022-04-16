Recently, Vimal Pan Masala commercial teaser was released that featured Akshay Kumar. The superstar came under criticism for endorsing a cancerous product. Several netizens slammed the actor for his move. Now former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani has shared his opinion on the superstar joining Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the brand.

Previously, superstar SRK also came under criticism for joining hands with Ajay Devgn who was the first to endorse the pan masala brand. A new teaser of Vimal ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ has been released and in no time it went viral on social media.

As reported by Firstpost, filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani lashed out at actors, including Akshay Kumar, who sell cancerous products. “I strongly believe that ad where Akshay schools a common man on how to spend money on sanitary pads should be removed henceforth from films. The Government should seriously think about it. On one hand, a known saleable actor is telling the public not to spend on cigarettes. On the other hand, the same actor is recommending paan masala. Very confusing for the impressionable public,” he said.

The former Censor Board chief was also seemingly upset with actresses as well. He slammed the actresses for their mercenary approach to fans. “And why just actors? Actresses are using the social media platform to promote nudity. They are outdoing each other posing in bare minimums. Some have even discarded that. It’s a free-for-all out there. Paisa pheko tamasha dekho,” Nihalani said.

Pahlaj Nihalani also compared Bollywood stars with South Indian actors. He claimed that the Bollywood stars can never earn the respect that their Southern counterparts do. “There are temples built for stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Khushboo in the South. And when Yash’s KGF 2 was released in Mumbai his fans poured milk on his cardboard cutout. Have you ever heard of any Bollywood actor being thus honoured?”

The filmmaker further said, “Akshay has a very clean image. He is seen as a hero of the masses. Then why is he promoting a brand of paan masala? Others like Govinda and even Pierce Brosnan are promoting what is a proven agent for cancer. If this is not detrimental to national health, what is?”

Pahlaj Nihalani also pointed out that broadcasting alcohol and paan masala ads is illegal and unconstitutional. “Law forbids the CBFC from granting certification to paan masala and alcohol ads. Therefore the ads for these products being broadcast are illegal. Actors who are part of such ads should know they’re participating in illegal activity,” he said.

