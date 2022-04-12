Before making it big in the entertainment industry Shah Rukh Khan had his fair share of struggles. Later he became the King of Bollywood for his amazing acting skills and charming personality. However, there are times when stardom becomes a drawback and negativity starts affecting actors. Similarly, SRK revealed crying for hours due to the failure of Ra.One and when his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders lost matches.

SRK kick-started his career with the TV series Dil Dariya, however, with Fauji the actor became a household name. Later he worked on shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Circus, and more. Later the superstar made his big-screen debut with Deewana followed by a number of blockbuster films.

Back in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Filmfare spoke about crying for hours due to negative comments about his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, and Ra.One’s failure. He told, “I did go a little wrong with Ra.One. It made 172 crores at the box office but still, people call it the wrong film. It went wrong because it was different. I was depressed for three months after the release of the film. As a matter of fact, to date, I’m depressed and upset. But around 15 days back I made up my mind to make a 300 crore film and silence everyone. It’s not in anger or madness. It was nice to go wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan added, “But I’ll convince people that a man in tights can fly in India. My family told me to sell Kolkata Knight Riders. They said it was only bringing in negativity. But I needed to win that trophy. That’s why I didn’t quit. I’m glad I didn’t. I have finally won. The world at large lynched me year after year for four consecutive years. They completely destroyed me. They questioned my motives and integrity. It broke my children’s hearts.”

When asked how negativity affected him and how he deals with them, the Happy New Year star said, “I cried myself to bed. The negativity around me made me sit in the bathroom and cry for hours. A couple of times my kids saw me crying and I didn’t like it. We lost nine matches in a row. I didn’t cry because we were losing. I know it’s a game and we can lose. I cried because of the comments about me the next morning. I love sports and I have played under-19 cricket and know much more about cricket than most of the people passing comments on me.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for YRF’s Pathaan; he’ll soon start working on Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled project about Donkey Flight. He will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

