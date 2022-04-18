Records are being dismantled left, right and center. In the series of big feats, KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] has scored yet another one. In just four days of its run, it has managed to enter the list of Top-10 biggest Week One openers ever. Yes, you read it right!

Advertisement

With 193.64 crores* in its kitty already, it has gone past the likes of Bharat [167.6 crores], Krrish 3 [166.52 crores], Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [165.45 crores], Kick [164.21 crores], Happy New Year [152 crores], each one of it had enjoyed an excellent first seven days. In the process, it is now occupying the No. 6 slot already, and that too when three more days are yet to come before the first seven days collections are accumulated.

Advertisement

It is nobody’s guess that none of the bonafide Bollywood films will survive in this mayhem as the one right at the top is Sultan at 208.82 crores, and those numbers should be surpassed today itself. In fact the only competition that this dubbed Kannada film has is with another Telugu dubbed film, and that’s Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi]. That film was powered by its fifth [30 crores], sixth [26 crores] and seventh day [22.75 crores bringing in phenomenal collections and staying over the 20 crores mark consistently right through.

To be able to play in that league, KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] will need to stay simply out of this world from today onwards. Will it manage to do so? Well, most definitely.

Top-10 films with biggest Week One collections

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 247 crores

Sultan – 208.82 crores

War – 208.05 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores

Sanju – 202.51 crores

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 193.64 crores* (4 days)

Dangal – 193.53 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores

PK – 183 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 178.89 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Highest Grossing Movies In India (All Languages)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube