RRR [Hindi] is set to earn the crown for being the highest-grossing Hindi release of 2022, albeit for the shortest possible time. The reason is that even though it has finally surpassed the lifetime numbers of The Kashmir Files, the glory would be short-lived as KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] is approaching it with a rapid pace and would soon dismantle it from the top slot. In fact, the abrupt end to its top positioning would be this week itself as KGF 2 [Hindi] is currently unstoppable and hence the overtaking may well happen by Thursday itself, if not Wednesday.

While its collections are 254.09 crores*, The Kashmir Files total stands at 252.50 crores* and is barely collecting in lakhs now, so it would just about trickle its way towards an eventual lifetime total of 254-255 crores in a couple of weeks from now. However, this is the range at which RRR [Hindi] is playing currently, which means it would have already done what The Kashmir Files would eventually do before the end of its run.

All in all, these have been phenomenal times at the box office with 250 crore totals raining from everywhere. While The Kashmir Files and RRR [Hindi] have already done that, KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] will do that this week itself before continuing its victorious march and head straight into the 300 Crore Club in no time.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

