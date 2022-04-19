Beast Box Office Day 6 (All Languages) Early Trends: Vijay starrer seems to be unsuccessful in spilling magic on the big screens. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh, the film is helmed by Nelson and hit the screens on April 13. A day later of its release, the film faced a clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Not Beast, but its KGF 2 that seems to be ruling the box office and how!

Ever since Beast was released, it’s been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film also got mixed word-of-mouth that also didn’t seem to help the makers to save the sinking ship. After Yash arrived with KGF 2, its graph seemed to be going down with each passing day.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Nelson directorial has reportedly made a total collection of 3-4 crores. With its latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 115.80-116.80 crores (all languages).

Speaking about KGF: Chapter 2, the film has already crossed the 200 crore mark with its earnings on day 5. The film even entered the 500 crore club as it garnered a total collection of 552 crores worldwide.

Despite releasing a day before Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Beast is yet to even inch close to 150 crores. With each passing day, the film is witnessing a further dip leaving all the space for Yash starrer.

Meanwhile, we also reviewed Beast and rated it 2.5 stars. The review read, “Flying through hundreds of bullets, we’re introduced to the ‘beast’ of the film, Veeraraghavan (Vijay), an R&AW who goes against the government to successfully execute a deadly mission but ends up emotionally scarring himself. Veera goes on to live a simple life leaving his job and tumbles into Preethi (Pooja Hegde) who is engaged, but of course, falls for Veera because he’s the lead.”

