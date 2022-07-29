According to recent shocking scoops, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled Luv Ranjan film’s set caught fire. Yes, you read that absolutely right. The set was very close to Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer’s set.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ranbir and Shraddha are all set to share screen space for a romantic drama helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film is yet to have a title. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Talking about the whole news, as mentioned above, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan starrer set met with an unfortunate accident as the entire set caught fire. The news came in today in the evening, whereas per Times of India, the set was on fire and everyone was made to evacuate the location fortunately making zero casualties.

It was noted that Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer were near the location at the time the fire took place. To be precise, Rajveer was shooting for his upcoming debut movie adjacent to this set. Fortunately, the actor was not hurt in the accident. Rajveer was shooting a scene for his upcoming debut movie which is being produced by Rajshri Productions. As of now, the entire set has been grounded and everyone in the Rajshri set has been sent home, stopping the production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

This is super scary. It’s great to hear no one was injured!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making headlines on every news channel after announcing that they are expecting their first child. When the actor was asked if he was ready for the day when his baby will be born, he said, “I think so. How much ever you can mentally prepare yourself or you know do the superficial things to prepare yourself, but eventually, you become a father the day your baby is born and I am looking forward to that day.”

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Shamshera which hit the big screens on 22nd July 2022. While the actor’s movie did not perform extremely well at the box office, fans are waiting for his next big release Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The movie will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release on 9th September 2022.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Clash With Alia Bhatt At The Box Office In This Surprising Twist As Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Might Face Luv Ranjan’s Next Also Starring Shraddha Kapoor?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram