Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the most loved actor not only in India but also across the globe too. Time and again we come across fan stories about SRK that makes us fall more and more in love with the superstar. Everyone is aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s struggles during the initial phase of his career even if you are not an SRK fan. The more we learn about SRK the lesser you feel you know about him. Before becoming the successful star, that he is, SRK has time and again shared his struggle stories with fans leaving all of us motivated and inspired.

One such story SRK had shared with his fans during his early days was where he revealed what a producer told him. An old video of the Swades actor has surfaced on the web and it sees him sharing an interesting story of his initial days.

The clip opens with Shah Rukh Khan advising newcomers, “There will be lot of difficulties, lot of problems, but never ever lose faith in yourself and this is what I did. I remember the time when I went to meet a producer and he asked me ‘you want to be a hero’ and I said ‘yes sir’.” The superstar further revealed that the producer further asked him if can dance. When SRK begins to show his moves and begins to dance, the producer discourages him by saying, “Rehne do. Yeh to Govinda kilo ke bhav karta hai (Let it be, Govinda does it a lot).”

Further, Shah Rukh Khan begins to enact the fight scene when the producer asks him if he can do it. He again discourages him and says, “Rehne do. Yeh to Sunny Deol ton ke bhav karta hai (Let it be, Sunny Deol does it a lot).” However, Shah Rukh Khan reveals in the video that the producer later told him that he wouldn’t work at the box office.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is further heard quoting, “He told me I wouldn’t work at the box office, that me working at the box office was impossible. I heard that and I decided that if I can’t succeed at the box office, I can at least try and fail.” Well, the video is a must-watch to see how excited and overwhelmed SRK gets while sharing his success story.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his come back to the silver screen with Pathaan. Helmed by WAR director Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. That apart, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu and he recently announced his 3rd film Jawan directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

