Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish gen Z actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to amuse us with her chic fashion sense giving her fans style goals. The beauty was snapped in the city yesterday looking gorgeous as ever in a corset and ripped jeans and got trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Janhvi is one of the most popular gen Z actresses on social media with over 17 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site and we can’t get enough of her adorable self. She isn’t just a talented actress but also an amazing human being and often graciously acknowledges the paps.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor has already started with the promotions of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and while doing the same, she was snapped in the city yesterday. The beauty was wearing a blue-coloured tube corset flaunting her fuller figure and paired it with ripped jeans.

She paired her chic attire with white heels and a high messy ponytail to go with her look. As usual Janhvi Kapoor was looking gorgeous as ever and for makeup, the diva opted for a subtle glam with nude makeup and winged eyeliner.

The Good Luck Jerry actress accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery including statement rings and small hoop earrings.

Take a look at her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she looking fresh as a daisy? We love her chic wardrobe.

Reacting to her pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Kitni garibi hai pentfta hai😂😂😂😂” A second user commented, “Sahi raha isne thoda improvement kiya warna pata nahi kya hota 😂” A third user commented, “Why she loves camera and why she wanna be viral on SNS. If she put that effort in her acting career that will be helpful to her…I think.”

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor getting trolled for her fashion sense? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Not Just Salman Khan, Karan Johar Was On The Hitlist Of Bishnoi Gang As Well? 5 Crore Extortion Was Planned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram