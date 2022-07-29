Ranveer Singh going fully n*de for a leading magazine is currently the hottest topic in the country. Although the actor had posted pictures and received compliments last week, a case was registered a week after. Seems like Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan had already predicted Singh’s future as he once stated that the ’83 star would get booked for not wearing clothes. Don’t believe us, well scroll below to read the whole scoop.

If you aren’t aware, a Mumbai-based NGO filed an FIR against the actor for allegedly hurting the ‘sentiments of women’. He was booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act for his bold shoot with PAPER Magazine.

Ever since Ranveer Singh joined the entertainment industry he has been known for his quirky fashion sense. Back in 2017, when Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindagi, host Karan Johar asked SRK what reason he can think of if he ever heard Ranveer getting arrested. Khan jokingly said, “For wearing clothes and for not wearing clothes.”

Seems like the statement given by Shah Rukh Khan years ago is becoming true as many got offended by the n*de photoshoot of Ranveer Singh and they’ve filed an FIR. A few people have also started an initiative called ‘Neki Ki Diwar’ protested as well as raised slogans against the star and even donated clothes to him.

A clip from the recent debate on a news channel is also going viral where a lawyer who filed a complaint against the star called this a national issue and she also claims to see Ranveer’s ‘bum’ in an alleged video.

Many Bollywood stars have come out in support of the actor Ranveer Singh and most recently Milind Soman too defended the actor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Nothing has changed because human beings don’t change. Since ancient times, people would have been talking about stuff that they like or don’t like. And there’s no time in history where everybody would have liked everything. So people would have objected. Even in the times when Khajuraho was carved, we love it today and we say it’s beautiful and part of Indian culture, but maybe some people objected (back then). But the king liked it so it was there. And today, we hear everybody’s voice, not just the king’s. We think 20 years ago there was not so much noise, but that was because we could not hear people’s opinions, now we can because of the internet and social media. Today we can hear everybody’s voice.”

