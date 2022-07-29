Rakhi Sawant never disappoints her fans as she regularly entertains them with some or the other antics. She keeps on hitting headlines over her newly formed relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. Meanwhile, Rakhi is now sending netizens into a tizzy after claiming she’s a doctor after receiving an honorary MBA degree. Even actor Arjan Bajwa plays along and says he’s the drama queen’s patient. Soon after the video went viral, people started trilling the actress-dancer.

Advertisement

Most recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant most recently made headlines after she halted the moving traffic in a busy road in Mumbai by parking her car in the middle of the road. After the video was shared online, the local association asked the police to take action. The officials were quick to take action and issued her with an e-challan, however, the car didn’t belong to her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in her recent visit to Dubai, Rakhi Sawant was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards organised by Kalyani Jana. The actress was seen wearing a shimmery dress along with a convocation gown. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi says, “Main MBA hogayi hun, Dr Rakhi Sawant,” while Arjan Bajwa says, “I am her patient now and doctor saab se milne aya hun main. Congratulations. Dr Rakhi Sawant.”

Rakhi Sawant adds, “Main inpe aisa operation karungi, Munna Bhai bhi fail ho jayenge. Apke kidney fefde, heart wart hain kuch nahi bachega, acha naya kar dungi. Inka dil nikalke toh main kha jaungi.”

Soon after the video went viral, a social media user wrote, “MBA krke doctor WTF,” another wrote, “MBA who became a doctor. What pill are you on, Arjun?,” a third user wrote, “M.B.A ya dr yaha alag hi nashe chal rahe hain,” a fourth wrtoe, “Agar ye doctor hai to mai pradhanmantri hu,’ a fifth commented, “I am the prime minister from a different galaxy, had come on Earth to see thi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s latest stint?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: A Heartbroken ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Remembers Nattu Kaka, Hathi Bhai On Show’s 14th Birthday, Says “It Hurts…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram