Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most followed shows of Indian television for years now and looks like its popularity is only growing with time. The sitcom show is not just famous for its Indian-centric relatable and hilarious content, but also for the escapism it brings to almost every other household. As the show completed 14 years now, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal opened up about missing a bunch of team members that they lost over the years and the list includes the much loved Nattu Kaka and Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hathi.

For the unversed, the show has seen several changes in the last few years and recently it was in the news when the makers introduced a new Nattu Kaka in place of actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the character until his sad demise in 2021. There have also been reports about having a new Dayaben in the show but no confirmations have come in so far.

In a conversation with ETimes, Dilip Joshi opened up about artists from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah whom they remembered on the 14th birthday of the show.

“Not just on days like this but we miss Nattu kaka everyday. All the actors who we lost during this journey of Taarak Mehta like Ghanshyam Bhai, Azad bhai, our makeup dad Anand who passed away before the pandemic, Arvind and Shishupal from our production team they passed away at a very young age, we miss all of them. We do shifts of more than 12 hours and work with each other. We have spent more time with each other, in fact, more than our families. This is like a small family and when a family member goes away like this, it hurts. And occasions like these make us miss them more”, Dilip Joshi said.

Speaking about all the love that they have received over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi said, “God has been kind to us that the show continues to grow and get love from people even after 14 years. We feel blessed that the audience continues to shower love and blessings on us. I would request them to continue to love us so that we get energy to perform better and entertain them.”

