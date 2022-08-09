If there’s one show that enjoys a massive fan following across the globe is Peaky Blinders. BBC’s cult drama has become a rage on social media ever since they aired the first season of the show. And well, it changed the career trajectory of Cillian Murphy who plays the lead role of Thomas Shelby in the BBC starrer. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Cillian’s uncanny resemblance to Shahid Kapoor from ‘Jab We Met’ went viral on social media.

It was 2020 and social media was at its peak. Ask us why? Because that’s when the world was under lockdown due to a global pandemic and well, memers were having the time of their lives. The entire world was under lockdown and doing/learning things on the internet and that’s when Cillian and Shahid’s uncanny resemblance also went viral.

Honestly, we don’t blame the internet. Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders did look very similar to Shahid Kapoor of Jab We Met. Not only that, once you see the resemblance, you can’t unsee it and we bet about it!

Take a look at their memes below:

Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing “Tum Se Hi”? pic.twitter.com/K7tuteNoR5 — Muhammad Mahroof (@Mahrooof98) July 22, 2020

Cillian Murphy: I'm not Shahid Kapoor

Indians: pic.twitter.com/I8gyw96tRW — Ayush Saxena (@ayushsaxena06) July 22, 2020

shahid kapoor in ‘jab we met’ (2007) was everything 😍 pic.twitter.com/7HTs03OiDP — a b d ☽ (@itsaybeedee) July 22, 2020

cillian murphy is the love child of shahid kapoor and kareena kapoor from jab we met. holy fuck pic.twitter.com/omTGLJTrjm — p (@prachiawrora) July 22, 2020

people : I remember him from peaky blinders legends : I remember him from batman begins me: y'all wrong, I remember him from jab we met pic.twitter.com/eG1VzVIcOh — natek // red era (@taytaeshoe) July 22, 2020

Do you see it now? Isn’t Cillian Murphy, Shahid Kapoor’s Hollywood twin? Haha.

Meanwhile, Jab We Met happens to be Imtiaz Ali’s iconic film which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role and changed her acting game all together. The film was really successful and did pretty well at the box office.

We would love to see Cillian Murphy and Shahid Kapoor collaborating for a project together in the future. We will start manifesting this right away in fact. Hehe!

What are your thoughts on Cillian’s uncanny resemblance to Shahid from Jab We Met? Tell us in the comments below.

