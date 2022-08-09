Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release this week after much delay. Ever since the film was announced, there have been speculations about whether superstar Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo appearance in it. Now Mr. Perfectionist reacts to these rumours. Scroll down to know more.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. The film was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. Aamir will be playing the titular role of Laal Singh in the film.

In an interview, Aamir Khan confirmed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “Well Shah Rukh is a friend and I told him that I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you’ (laughs). He was really sweet and he said, ‘Yes’.”

Take a look at the video below:

Previously, Atul Kulkarni, who penned the script for Aamir Khan starrer, spoke about the process began for adapting the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Talking to news agency PTI, he said, “I wrote the script for Aamir. It all began about 13-14 years ago. I’m happy and fortunate enough that it turned out well. Aamir liked it and decided to do it. We were talking about the films we like, that’s when Forrest Gump came up. The next day I was supposed to travel somewhere for my shoot but it got cancelled. So, I had 10-15 days on my hands and Forrest Gump was on my mind. I had not seen this film in a long time, so I thought I should watch it again.”

