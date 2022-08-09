Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons right before its release date. Recently Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist himself sparked the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, and now the film’s director Advait Chandan has to say something about it.

The Aamir starrer is slated to release on 11 August. The film which is based on the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and many other actors too. It will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Laal Singh Chaddha’s director Advait Chandan took it to his Instagram story to post a comment on the ongoing boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend. The story seems to be a sly dig at actress Kangana Ranaut, who had recently trolled Aamir Khan, for being the mastermind behind the ongoing trend. In the story Advait wrote, “I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it’s outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?”, adding the hashtag “Pay Every Troll”.

Ouch! Laal Singh Chaddha Advait Chandan definitely didn’t like Kangana Ranaut’s recent jibe on Aamir Khan for sure.

Just six days back, Kangana had taken it to her Instagram stories to take this nasty jab at Aamir Khan. Her story read, Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Insta story, “I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway. But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it’s not about being a Hindu or Muslim.”

“Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it’s takes away from their bad acting and bad films,’” Kangana Ranaut added.

What are your thoughts on Laal Singh Chaddha Advait Chandan taking an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut over her claims of Aamir Khan starting the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend for the film? Let us know in the comments below.

