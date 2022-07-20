As the craze for South cinema is rising tremendously, actors and filmmakers are leaving no stones unturned to blur the thin line between Bollywood and regional films. This year has been great for them as more than Bolly, people are appreciating South films. Now that there are a lot of films to look out for, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are adding more excitement as the two legends will be collaborating after 40 years for an untitled project. Yes! You read that right.

Before the upcoming film, the two first came together in a 1975 film directed by K Balachander, titled, ‘Apoorva Raagangal’. Later they went on to do almost 11 films and their last collaboration was the 1979 period drama, Alavudinum Arputha Vilakkum.

Coming back to the topic, as per Telugu360, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have finally joined hands for an untitled project that will be directed by Vikram helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, their fans have to wait a little longer as the project is expected to go on floor in 2024.

As per reports, the film has been planned to be made on a massive budget of 250 Crores, which is more than KGF Chapter 2, which was around 100 Crores. However, it might go up looking at the popularity of the lead stars. Interestingly, the budget excludes the remuneration of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan; but, they’ll take the film’s profit share which will definitely be huge.

As of now, everything is under wraps and nothing has been confirmed yet. The possibility of the two mega stars coming together for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is very high and it’ll be exciting news for their fans.

As of now, the trio is busy with their respective projects. After the success of Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is now working with Vijay, tentatively titled, ‘Thalapathy 67’, Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer, while Kamal Haasan is all set to begin his work with Mahesh Narayanan.

