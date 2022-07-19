Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise went on to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2021. The pan India hit film sparked a huge craze amongst the fans worldwide and has received nothing but just praises. The new fresh reports on films are super exciting and it looks like a third instalment is on cards as per Fahadh Faasil, not just another actor would be added to the next instalment too!

Even though the film was released on OTT within a month of its theatrical release, it still managed to break some insane amount of box office records. Coming back to the film, fans worldwide are eager to know what the second part holds for them.

Well, we might have no idea what the plot holds for us in Pushpa: The Rise, but we definitely have great news for all of you. According to fresh reports, a very versatile Bollywood actor is all set to join Allu Arjun in this voyage, and that actor is none other than Manoj Bajpayee.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! As per reports by Republic, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule have now approached Manoj Bajpayee for a pivotal role in the second part. Reportedly, this role will be of a police officer. This is indeed the best news that has made headlines and we are eager to see how Manoj’s character will turn out with Fahadh Faasil in the picture. However, there has been no official confirmation about this report, all we could do now is wait and watch.

Well, not just this, Fahadh Faasil has also confirmed that Pushpa 3 is on the cards, yup you read that right! During a recent conversation, Fahadh revealed what film’s director Sukumar prepped him about, he said “When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it”

#FahadhFaasil : "When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts.Recently when he talked to me, he said be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it" pic.twitter.com/WQCSlagcz0 — Thyview (@Thyview) July 19, 2022

Both these news are super exciting!

Are you excited to see Pushpa 3 and Manoj Bajpayee along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rule? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

