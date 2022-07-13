Pushpa became a runaway hit during the time of its release. Although the film was released in OTT within a month but it didn’t affect the film’s box office collection and it went on to become one of the highest grossers. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity grew massively among the Hindi-speaking audience. As Allu has now become a pan India star, the latest buzz suggests that the actor has hiked his fees to a whopping amount.

Advertisement

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil along with other actors in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item number Oo Antava became one of the talking points of the film. Meanwhile, the team is now gearing up for part 2 which is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, the success of Pushpa gave a massive push to Allu Arjun’s career. Looking at his pan India popularity, Allu is now demanding close to 100 Crores for Pushpa 2. Yes! You read that right. As reported by Tamil Cinema, to be precise the actor has hiked his remuneration for the sequel and now he has asked 90 Crores as his remuneration for the upcoming film.

For Pushpa 1, Allu Arjun charged around 30-40 Crores. On the other hand director Sukumar who received 18 Crore for part 1, has also demanded more and now he’ll take around 40 Crores. Interestingly, their demands have also been agreed by the producers.

As per earlier reports, even Rashmika Mandanna too hiked her fees. For the first film, the actress received 2 Crores, however, for part 2 she has asked around 3 Crores. Even makers are fine with her demand.

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the budget for the Sukumar directorial Pushpa 2 has gone up and the latest budget for the Allu Arjun starrer is 350 Crores. The makers are adamant to make the film on a large scale and they’re leaving stones unturned to make an unforgettable experience for the audience, whose expectations are already sky-high.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Budget Revealed! It’s Three & A Half Times The Cost Of KGF Chapter 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram