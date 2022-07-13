Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, originally titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule‘, is one of the most highly-awaited pan-Indian films. The prequel which was released last year brought a storm at the box office in spite of the 50% occupancy rule in theatres. Now the excitement for the sequel is at its peak and amid it, reports related to the film’s budget are out.

Helmed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Sukumar, the first part presented us with the rise of Pushpraj in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. He’s now at the top, leading the mafia. But wait, there’s a rival in the form of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil), who is eager to bring down the rule of Pushpraj. Now the second part promises a lot of thrill.

Now coming to the latest reports about Pushpa 2, it is being learnt that the film has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 350 crores. Yes, that’s right! The makers are trying to make the upcoming sequel an unforgettable experience for the audience as expectations are sky-high.

If we compare Pushpa 2’s budget with the recent pan-Indian phenomenon KGF Chapter 2, it’s three and half times the latter’s budget of 100 crores. Let’s see how big the Allu Arjun starrer turns out to be!

Meanwhile, before Allu Arjun gets busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2, which is scheduled to start in August or September, he is taking a break at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The actor’s wife, Allu Sneha, posted a family photo from the vacation on her Instagram page. In the photo, Allu is seen having a good time with his wife and children, son Allu Ayan and daughter Allu Arha. The image featuring the Allu family has gone viral on social media.

