We have seen a series of movies rise above and beyond in the last few months and most of them are from the southern film industries. By now, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has garnered so much critical acclaim that cinema enthusiasts from around the globe have been raving about its brilliance, not just in terms of VFX and cinematography but also in storyline and performances. A recent report now suggests that the Telugu movie has a good chance of bringing home an Oscar this year.

For the unversed, the movie was directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli and hit the theatres across the country in March 2022. The movie was about a strong bond between two courageous men who are always out to help others and their growing bond as friends. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and with the global popularity of this film, they have also become famous names in the west.

According to a report by IndieWire, with all the attention that RRR has been getting, the movie has a good chance of bringing home an Oscar this year if it turns out to be the official entry from India. Since there are several good-quality movies that have been released this year, it is not yet confirmed whether or not RRR will be sent as an entry from the country.

Ever since filmmakers like Scott Derrickson and James Gunn complimented the movie RRR through social media and media interviews, several people, globally, have resorted to watching the film. Since the movie is a visual spectacle, the same report suggests that it has a good chance of making it in the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars this year.

What do you think about RRR’s global popularity and its chances at the Oscars? Let us know in the comments.

