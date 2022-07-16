Mahira Sharma came into the limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She also remained in the news for her relationship with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Till date, the two never spoke about their link up even though they’re often spotted together. Meanwhile, the actress who has already created her niche in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment industry will soon be making her South debut with one of the biggest stars. Scroll down below to know the exciting deets.

Soon after she came out of the Salman Khan-led BB13, the actress stayed in the spotlight as she appeared in a number of music videos. Before she participated in BB, Sharma was also part of some daily soaps, including, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For a long time, Mahira Sharma has been working on her Punjabi project ‘Bajao’ with Raftaar and soon the series will be out. Seems like she now has plans to go big as the former Bigg Boss contestant has been roped to feature in a South movie, with none other than, Suriya. Yes! You read that right. As per a source close to the development told ETimes that her fan base is the biggest reason she got the project.

The insider talking with the media portal told, “Mahira Sharma has proved time and again that language is no barrier for her. She has done work in Hindi, and Punjabi, and the response from both industries has been great so far. Now South will be a new territory without a doubt, but she has the skill and craft to make a fan base there as well. As far as the reports of her working with Suriya go, the audience needs to wait a little longer for all details,” added the source.

Suriya is currently on cloud nine as his cameo in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been getting a great response. On the other hand, he’s also getting praise for his appearance in the Tamil version of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

As per the same reports, Mahira Sharma was also recently spotted at Chennai Airport which makes it clearer that she’s indeed in talks for a South film with Jai Bhim star.

